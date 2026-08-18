Abia Assembly Begins Annual Recess, To Reconvene October

The Abia State House of Assembly has commenced its annual recess and is scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday, 6th October.

The House adjourned on Tuesday after considering several matters of legislative importance.

The member representing Umuahia North State Constituency, Hon. Anderson Akaliro, presented a petition by Chikodi Ikwuonye seeking an independent investigation into alleged irregularities in the activities of the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Abia State.

He called for an investigation into the administration of the project and made allegations against its Project Coordinator, Dr Nkiruka Maduekwe.

The petition was subsequently referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions for investigation, with the committee given one month to submit its findings for further legislative action.

During the sitting, Hon. Isienyi Boniface, representing Ikwuano State Constituency, commended Governor Alex Otti for the ongoing work on the Ikot-Ekpene Federal Road and the Ariam Usaka Ring Road project in his constituency.

Advertisement

The lawmaker expressed appreciation for the administration’s intervention, particularly the road projects, which he said would contribute to improved connectivity and development in the area.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Augustine Okezie, representing Umuahia East State Constituency, commended the state government’s efforts in addressing erosion challenges across Abia.

Okezie highlighted ongoing erosion-control interventions by the Umuahia Capital Development Authority and the Ministry of Environment, while also praising the pace of work on the rehabilitation of Ikot-Ekpene Road.

He expressed optimism that the road project would be completed soon, given the level of work already recorded at the site.

The House later received a report from its Committee on Health on the advocacy for the headship of the Abia State Local Government Health Authorities (ABLGHA) and Primary Health Care Facilities.

Advertisement

The report was presented by Hon. Emeka Obioma, representing Umuahia South State Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Health, and referred to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative consideration.