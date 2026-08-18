Terrorists Flee, Abandon Seven Captives In Zamfara

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have rescued seven abducted people and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) during separate operations in Zamfara State.

The operations took place on Monday in Bukkuyum and Tsafe local government areas, according to the Joint Task Force.

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA

The military said troops responding to an abduction along the Gurusu-Anka Road pursued the attackers, who fled into nearby bushes and abandoned their captives.

The rescued victims were four women and three children. The military said they were unharmed.

In a separate incident near Magazu Village in Tsafe LGA, troops responded to reports that armed men were attacking motorists and attempting to abduct them.

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Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA

According to the military, the attackers fled after troops engaged them, leaving their victims behind.

Some of the victims sustained gunshot wounds during the attack and were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Also on Monday, troops said they discovered an improvised explosive device planted along the Gurusu-Gwashi Road in Bukkuyum LGA.

The area was secured while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team neutralised the device.

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“The troops will continue to maintain pressure on terrorist elements across the Joint Operations Area and deny them the freedom to threaten innocent citizens,” the Theatre Command said.

The military urged residents to report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies.