Sokoto Orders Fresh Security Offensive After Lakurawa Attack Kills 36

The Sokoto State Government has launched a multi-pronged response to the latest Lakurawa attack, ordering intensified security operations, emergency relief for affected communities and stronger collaboration with local residents to prevent further attacks.

The government’s response followed an attack in which 32 residents and four soldiers were killed, while 13 Lakurawa fighters were reportedly neutralised after local community members confronted the attackers.

Beyond condemning the attack, the state government said it was taking immediate steps to support victims, strengthen security and prevent the violence from triggering further displacement.

The Special Adviser on Security Matters Col Ahmed Usman Rtd, said security that agencies had been directed to pursue the perpetrators and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

He said that emergency medical and relief support for injured persons has been activated for victims and residents displaced by the attack.

“As part of the response, a high-level delegation led by the Deputy Governor is expected to visit the affected communities to commiserate with residents, assess the damage and determine additional interventions required by the affected populations”

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He said that the government also announced plans to strengthen coordination between security agencies, community vigilantes and local government councils, particularly in the areas of intelligence gathering, early warning and rapid response.

According to him the move is aimed at ensuring that emerging threats are detected and addressed before they escalate into attacks on vulnerable communities.

The state government commended residents who confronted the attackers during the latest incident, describing their action as an act of bravery and courage.

It also appealed to residents in affected and neighbouring communities to remain calm and vigilant, stressing the importance of providing security agencies with timely and credible information.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders and community leaders were equally urged to mobilise their communities to cooperate with security personnel and report suspicious movements and activities.

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The government said it was engaging with the Federal Government and relevant security authorities to increase security presence and strengthen coordinated operations against the Lakurawa threat.

It further assured residents that the protection of lives and property remained its highest priority.

The latest response comes amid growing concerns over the ability of armed groups to operate across remote communities, where limited security presence and difficult terrain can make rapid intervention challenging.

The Sokoto Government, however, said it remained committed to working with federal security agencies and communities to restore normalcy, prevent further displacement and protect the livelihoods of residents.

It also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security personnel for their sacrifices in confronting threats across the state.