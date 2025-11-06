600 Athletes To Participate In Grassroots Sports Festival In Lagos

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than 600 young athletes across the Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area will battle for medals as the grassroots sports festival, tagged Amuwo Games 2025, kicks off.

The 5th edition, with the theme “Cancel Scam Culture”, will run throughout November, with the closing ceremony slated for Saturday, November 23.

The youths will be engaged in 16 sporting events, including football, basketball, athletics, swimming, chess, tennis, and volleyball, among others.

The biennial Games aim to identify sporting talents, promote community unity and nurture leadership qualities among participants.

The founder and chairman of the Amuwo Games Local Organising Committee, Seun Ayeni, said the Amuwo Games were born out of a need to channel youthful energy positively.

He said, “Amuwo Games was like a solution to something. We used sports as a tool to curb negative energy in the community. And since its inception, Amuwo Games has become bigger and better every event, and it has become a household name in Amuwo Odofin.

He added, “This year, we’re taking it a step further by introducing prize rewards to recognise and motivate our athletes who have shown dedication over the years.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Sports Commission has pledged the state’s continued support to the programme, stressing that the Amuwo Games perfectly aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s themes’ agenda of inclusivity and ensuring every Lagosian is engaged in one form of sport or the other.

The Director of Sports, Nunayon Travih, representing the Director-General of the Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said talents discovered at the event would be integrated into the state’s team that will be part of the contingent to the 2026 National Sports Festival at Enugu State.

He said, “The Sports Commission has supported the Amuwo Games from day one, and we’ll keep supporting it. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring every Lagosian has the opportunity to participate in sports and discover their potential.”

“We have coaches and scouts across various sports disciplines identifying young talent within the age grades. These are the future stars who will represent Lagos and Nigeria on national and global stages.”

Dignitaries at the event include members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Amuwo Odofin 1, Hon. Stella Foluke Osafile, who performed the ceremonial kickoff; President of the Amuwo Odofin Landlord Resident Association, Mile 2, Jakande Estate, Prince Adeyemi Ayilara; top coaches; scouts; and others.