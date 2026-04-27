FCT Senator Demands Probe Into Corps Member Killed by Army

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The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, has called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Abdulsamad Jamiu, who was killed by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement issued on Monday, the lawmaker expressed deep sorrow over the tragic development, describing the loss as both heartbreaking and avoidable.

“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic death of Abdulsamad Jamiu, a young Nigerian who lost his life in an unfortunate incident involving personnel of the Nigerian Army,” Kingibe said.

The senator noted that while preliminary accounts suggest the shooting may have been accidental, the outcome remains devastating and raises serious concerns about operational conduct.

“This painful loss is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the urgent need for heightened caution and professionalism in all security operations. While preliminary reports indicate that this may have been an accidental shooting, the consequences are devastating and irreversible,” she added.

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Kingibe extended her condolences to the family of the deceased, stressing that no parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child, particularly under such circumstances.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the parents, family, and loved ones of the deceased. The grief of losing a child under such circumstances is unimaginable, and as a nation, we share in their sorrow,” she said.

“No family should have to endure such pain, especially when their child was serving the country with dedication under the National Youth Service Corps scheme.”

The FCT senator acknowledged the Nigerian Army’s initial response to the incident but emphasized that more must be done beyond immediate reactions.

“I acknowledge the response of the Nigerian Army following this incident. However, beyond initial reactions, there must be a thorough, transparent, and accountable investigation to ensure that justice is served and that lessons are learned,” she stated.

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She further used the incident to highlight broader concerns about the safety of young Nigerians, particularly corps members, and the need for systemic reforms within the country’s security architecture.

“This tragic occurrence underscores the urgent need to strengthen rules of engagement, improve coordination between security agencies and civilians, and ensure that our young Nigerians – especially corps members – are adequately protected at all times.

Preventable incidents such as this must never be allowed to happen again,” Kingibe said.

Reaffirming her commitment to legislative and oversight action, the senator pledged to engage relevant authorities to push for reforms aimed at safeguarding citizens and restoring public trust.

“As the Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, I will continue to engage relevant authorities to push for reforms that prioritize the safety of our citizens and restore public confidence in our security institutions,” she said.