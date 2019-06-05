It is not yet Uhuru for the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in his aspiration to be Speaker of the 9th Green Chambers following his rejection by the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP.

Recall that the National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, some state governors, federal lawmakers and several other groups have all endorsed Mr. Gbajabiamila for the speakership position.

The CUPP, while speaking to journalists through its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere said Gbajabiamila’s choice was contrary to the present administration’s acclaimed anti-corruption war.

Advertisement

According to reports, Ugochinyere, who was joined by national chairmen of 12 political parties, said the federal lawmaker was not competent to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives because he had earlier been convicted of “wilful dishonesty” by the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia in the United States.

Although he said the CUPP was not interested in who the lawmakers decide to lead them, Ugochinyere pointed out that Gbajabiamila’s choice was “morally, politically and constitutionally wrong.”

He said the CUPP, through the Action Peoples Party, had commenced criminal proceedings against the lawmaker before Grade 1 Area Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Karshi.

Advertisement

He explained that the case was instituted because Gbajabiamila had at different times given false information on oath to the Independent National Electoral Commission when he claimed in the commission’s Form CF001 that he had never been indicted by a tribunal, court or administrative panel of fraud or dishonesty.

He said, “A court in the FCT has issued criminal summons on Femi Gbajabiamila to appear in person on June 10 and the court also granted an exparte application to serve him by substituted means through the clerk of the National Assembly.”

Advertisement

Ugochinyere also said the CUPP backed the use of secret ballot system to elect the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly.

He said the secret ballot was the only way to allow lawmakers vote for their leaders according to their conscience.

Spokesman of Gbajabiamila, Olanrewaju Smart is expected to react to the allegation today, Wednesday.