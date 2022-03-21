Abaribe Purchases PDP Governorship Nomination Form 

Nigeria Politics
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Enyinnaya-Abaribe
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Chairman, Senate South East Senate Caucus

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has purchased the nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest for the Abia State governorship election in 2023.

Abaribe had  expressed readiness to serve and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Senator Abaribe is from the same Obingwa Local Government Area as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Following the general election held in 1999, Abaribe became Abia State’s Deputy governor while Orji Uzor Kalu was governor.

 Enyinnaya was impeached and restored as the Deputy Governor of Abia State twice but eventually resigned on March 7, 2003.

 Notwithstanding   his resignation, the Abia State House of Assembly still went ahead to vote him out of office several days after receipt of his resignation letter, an action that was described as “medicine after death” by Abaribe.

In the year 2003, Abaribe contested for the gubernatorial election under the platform of All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), but lost to Orji Uzor Kalu, his former boss.

In the year 2007, Abaribe was elected as a Senator on the platform of the  People’s Democratic Party.

In 2007 he  was elected Senator representing Abia South Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly on the PDP. 

 Abaribe was  re-elected senator in 2015.

Abaribe is currently the chairman Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation.

