Abia Lawmakers Pass Bill Shielding Tenants From Exploitative Landlords, Agents

The Abia State House of Assembly has passed four major bills into law, including the Abia Property and Tenancy Bill, the Criminal Law Bill, the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill and the Restorative Justice Bill, in a move expected to strengthen property regulation and reform the state’s criminal justice system.

The bills were passed on Tuesday during plenary after consideration by the Committee of the Whole.

Announcing the passage of the bills, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, said the laws will become effective immediately upon receiving the Governor’s assent.

Emeruwa congratulated members of the House and expressed confidence that the new laws would improve governance and strengthen legal and institutional frameworks across the affected sectors.

During earlier legislative debates, the majority leader, Hon. Okoro Kalu, described the Criminal Law Bill as “a child of necessity,” arguing that the existing criminal law in Abia had become outdated and no longer reflected contemporary realities.

According to him, the new criminal law is intended to address gaps in the current legal framework, promote public order and provide better protection for lives and property across the state.

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He said the Administration of Criminal Justice Bill would improve the efficiency of criminal proceedings by ensuring the speedy dispensation of cases, protecting the rights of suspects, defendants, complainants and witnesses, and guaranteeing fair hearing for all parties.

Kalu also explained that the Restorative Justice Bill would focus on repairing harm caused by crime and violent attacks, while ensuring that offenders take responsibility for their actions and victims receive appropriate justice and healing.

The Property and Tenancy Bill sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Augustine Okezie, provides for the establishment of the Abia State Property and Tenancy Regulatory Authority, with provisions aimed at regulating property transactions, protecting the rights of landlords and tenants, and overseeing the activities of property agents in the state.

During the plenary, the House also gave first reading to the Abia State Basic Environmental (Amendment No. 3) Bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker.

The lawmakers further received the report of the Joint Committee on Lands and Housing and Public Petitions on a petition filed by Mrs. Elizabeth Uchenna Emezue, who appealed for the return of Plot No. R/127 at Government Station Layout, which had been allocated to her for residential purposes.

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The report was subsequently considered by the Committee of the Whole, where the recommendations were reviewed and adopted by the House.

The Speaker further acknowledged the presence of members of the Student’s Representative Council of Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, Aba, led by the Speaker of the 9th Parliament, Hon. Okoro Blessing, who were in attendance to observe the legislative proceedings.

The House also received the Abia State Financial Statement for the year ended 2025 from the Accountant General and referred it to the House Committee on Appropriation and Finance for further legislative action.