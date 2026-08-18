How ‘One-Chance’ Gang Preys On Abeokuta Commuters—Police

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a “One Chance” robbery syndicate operating in Abeokuta, with the suspects allegedly linked to robberies targeting commuters.

The suspects, Bidemi Tijani, 29, and Olajide Rasaq, 42, were arrested on August 15, 2026, by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) after the police received intelligence that suspected members of the syndicate were travelling in a taxi towards Ita-Oshin, Abeokuta.

According to the statement signed by the Ogun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the suspects were intercepted after operatives pursued the vehicle towards Ita-Oshin.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and their statements obtained under caution.

Babaseyi said the suspects confessed to being members of the robbery syndicate allegedly operating within Abeokuta metropolis.

According to him members of the syndicate allegedly disguise themselves as commercial taxi operators before dispossessing passengers of mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

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“Both suspects confessed to being active members of the ‘One Chance’ robbery syndicate terrorizing commuters within the Abeokuta metropolis,” the statement said.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate and determine the extent of their activities.

No firearm, ammunition, vehicle, stolen property or other exhibit was reported as recovered in the statement.

Babaseyi said the police were also working to recover exhibits connected to the syndicate’s activities.