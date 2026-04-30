Abia Govt Says New Bus Terminal To Operate Like Airport

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The Abia State Government has announced that the newly completed mega bus terminal will operate with airport-style standards and procedures, as preparations intensify for the commencement of operations at the facility within the coming weeks.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu, made this known on Thursday, during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with transport operators in the state, saying the government had held a series of consultations to ensure smooth relocation and commencement of operations at the terminal.

According to him, the meeting was convened to strengthen collaboration between government and transport operators while also communicating the timeline for relocation to the new facility.

Dr. Ukaegbu explained that the terminal represents one of the most significant transport infrastructure projects undertaken in the state, adding that it would serve as a centralized hub for different modes of transportation.

He said the terminal was designed to provide passengers with easy access to transportation services to different destinations from one location.

“You know, the essence of this meeting is one for us to collaborate with the transport operators. We’ve actually been having series and series of engagements with them so that they will fall in line with exactly what we’re doing,” he said.

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The Commissioner noted that the government had also gathered stakeholders to specifically communicate the timeline for relocation and full operations at the facility.

Describing the project as a major milestone for Abia State, he stated that the terminal would function as a one-stop transport hub with a centralized parking system and modern facilities aimed at improving transport services across the state.

“Sighting of this gigantic project is one of the biggest things that has happened to Abia State in general. This place is going to be a one-stop transport hub where wherever you want to travel to, you just come into this place and you’ll be able to find every means or mode of transportation,” Dr. Ukaegbu added.

He further assured transport operators and commuters of fairness and quality service delivery, stressing that the government was committed to ensuring that all parties involved would benefit from the new system.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Associate Professor Obioma Nwogbe, said the engagement was the final stakeholders’ meeting aimed at harmonizing operations among formal and informal transport operators ahead of the commencement of activities at the terminal.

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He disclosed that movement into the terminal and operational rollout would begin within the next one or two weeks.

“The reason for this meeting is for us to have the final stakeholders’ engagement with the transport union, the formal transport operators, the private transport operators, the informal transport operators, to harmonize and synergize on how the activities and operations of this big mega terminal will be kicked off,” he stated.

Professor Nwogbe noted that transport operators expressed satisfaction with the facility and commended Governor Alex Otti for delivering what they described as a landmark transport infrastructure project in the Southeast region.

“In fact, they are extending their greetings to His Excellency regarding this big edifice that has been prepared for them, because they say that this is one in town in the whole Southeast. There is no big place that is like this,” he said.

He added that the terminal would provide transport operators and passengers with a more comfortable and organized environment compared to the existing loading bays and parks currently in use.

The Governor’s aide also urged passengers and users of the terminal to maintain cleanliness and comply with operational guidelines that would govern activities within the facility.

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According to him, the terminal has been equipped with conveniences including functional toilets, environmental sanitation systems and designated refuse disposal points to ensure a clean and safe environment.

He emphasized that the facility would be managed with strict operational standards similar to those obtainable at airports.

“This place is going to be operated just like an airport. It is not the way you have people hanging around and shouting. Everything will be done accordingly,” Nwogbe stated.

He advised passengers to make use of the information centre for inquiries and to adhere strictly to instructions relating to safety, environmental sanitation and general operations within the terminal.

Speaking with the WHISTLER, the transporters expressed satisfaction with the state policies regarding ticketing and use of the terminal.