Tinubu Appoints Joseph Tegbe Power Minister

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power, subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The nomination has been transmitted to the Senate for screening and confirmation, according to presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

The nomination followed the resignation of Adebayo Adelabu, to pursue elective office.

Onanuga described Tegbe, an indigene of Oyo State, as a fiscal and economic reform expert with over 35 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. He previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led initiatives in fiscal policy reform, institutional transformation, and governance.

Tegbe has advised key government institutions and private sector organisations on strategic reforms, regulatory frameworks, and investment structuring. Currently, he serves as Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), where he oversees efforts to strengthen bilateral development cooperation between Nigeria and China.

Advertisement

His experience spans the power sector, with involvement in regulatory and institutional reforms relating to agencies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

“The President expects the Minister-Designate, upon confirmation, to bring his extensive expertise to bear to advance critical reforms and deliver improved outcomes for Nigerians in the power sector,” Onanuga added.