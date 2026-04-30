Abia Govt Calls For Objective Journalism, Reaffirms Press Freedom

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The Abia State Government has called on journalists in the state to uphold objectivity and professionalism in carrying out their duties.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba made this known on Wednesday while interacting with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, in Umuahia.

He noted that the Govt. Otti’s administration is committed to press freedom and will not interfere with truthful reporting, stressing that the media remains essential in promoting accountability.

“We are not asking you to suppress the truth. The Governor will never direct you to do that. If you notice anything not going well, do not keep quiet,” Ajagba said.

He noted that the media play a key role in scrutinising leadership and helping the government improve through constructive feedback.

“The press serves as a platform for holding leaders accountable. Your oversight helps us to do better as a government,” he said.

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He further attributed the visible changes in the state to deliberate policies aimed at entrenching good governance, noting that Abia is fast becoming a reference point for others.

“What is happening in Abia today is already setting a standard for other states,” he said.

He also pointed to the increasing movement of people into the state as a sign of growing confidence in the state.

“There is a noticeable increase in the number of people coming into Abia. Even house rents are rising, that is part of the cost of development,” he stated.

He compared the state’s current condition with the past and noted that it has recorded significant progress within a short time.

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“Umuahia used to be largely underdeveloped, but things have changed.

“Property values are going up, which shows that progress is being made,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the pace of development would continue, describing the progress as a blend of strategic leadership and divine support.

“What we are seeing is a mix of human effort and God’s grace. Many people see it as remarkable,” he noted.

He highlighted the administration’s commitment to improving workers welfare and strengthening institutions.

“The Governor places high priority on excellence and the welfare of workers. That is why he declared a state of emergency in key sectors, including civil service welfare,” he said.

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He commended the leadership of the Correspondents Chapel and urged journalists to continue promoting responsible reporting while highlighting government efforts.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Steve Oko, reaffirmed the commitment of journalists to holding the government accountable.

“We will continue to carry out our duty by reporting both achievements and areas that need attention,” Oko said.

He also acknowledged the progress recorded under Governor Otti’s administration and urged the government to sustain its developmental efforts.