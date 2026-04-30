Ahimie Elected First Female President Of CIS

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Fiona Ahimie has been elected the 14th President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), making her the first woman to occupy the role in the Institute’s more than three-decade history, a development widely lauded across the financial market as a glass-ceiling breakthrough.

Her election by the Council marks a significant milestone for gender inclusion at the highest level of the Institute. Ahimiesucceeds the 13th President, Oluropo Dada, whose tenure recorded several notable achievements. She is scheduled to be formally inaugurated on June 25.

In line with the Institute’s succession framework, Ahimie previously served as 2nd Vice President and later as 1st Vice President.

Following her elevation, former 2nd Vice President, Dr. Akeem Oyewale, has now assumed the role of 1st Vice President, while a new 2nd Vice President will be announced in due course.

Speaking on the transition, Dada expressed confidence in the new leadership.

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“Fiona Ahimie brings proven expertise, strong leadership, and a clear vision for the Institute’s future. I am confident she will build on the progress made and further strengthen the Institute’s role in the financial services sector,” he said.

An accomplished investment expert, Ahimie has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and currently serves as Managing Director of First Securities Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of First Holdco Plc.

Her career spans roles at Lead Capital, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, FBNQuest Capital, and African Alliance Securities Nigeria, where she held senior leadership positions across trading, client development, and market strategy.

She holds an MBA from Lagos Business School and a Diploma from IESE Business School, Spain. Ahimie is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and a member of several professional and corporate boards.

Addressing stockbrokers at the Institute’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, Dada expressed gratitude for their support during his tenure and urged them to extend the same to the in-coming administration.

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He explained that his administration focused on branding and funding and recorded

many landmarks. For instance, he noted that the Corporate Strategic Plan

(2024-2030) has witnessed significant implementation, collaboration with

stakeholders, upgrade of CIS Diploma to Certified Securities and Investment

Support Specialist (CSISS), increased media presence, restructuring of the

Secretariat, update on CISIN Bill Enactment, successful 2025 National Workshop

at the State House Conference Centre , Abuja, debt recovery programme and

investor/investiture and induction of many high-profile Nigerians among others.