Abia House of Assembly Passes 2024 Budget Into Law

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State House of Assembly on Wednesday, passed the state’s 2024 budget into law.

The passage of the budget into law followed the presentation of the House Joint Committees on Appropriation and Budget & Planning by the Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Ucheonye Stephen Akachukwu (Aba Central) on behalf of the two committees.

Advertisement

The committee made a slight adjustment to the budget by increasing the recurrent expenditure to N91, 498, 547, 579.00 from the original estimate of N91, 228, 778, 079.00. It also reduced the capital expenditure to N475, 741, 548, 393.00 from the N476, 011, 317, 893.00.

According to Hon. Ucheonye, the committee worked to make necessary adjustments in order to give commensurate sum to certain projects with some MDAs slightly affected.

Recall that the draft budget (Budget of New Beginning), which stood at N567, 240, 095, 972.00 was recently presented to the House by the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti with the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Mike Akpara also appearing at the floor of the house to give a breakdown of the Budget to the members of the House.

The report of the committee was adopted as a working document of the House while the consideration of the report and the bill followed in the committee of the whole.

Advertisement

The Bill was thereafter passed into law after its third reading.