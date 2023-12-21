Nigeria Open Camp In Abuja For Handball Nations Cup

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Men Handball National Team began camping in Abuja ahead of the 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt from January 19th to 29th, 2024.

The Golden Arrows are grouped alongside 10 times champion Tunisia, Angola and Kenya and will play in Group D with the hope of qualifying for the world handball championship in 2025 which will hold in Croatia, Denmark and Norway and for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Coach Rafiu Salami alongside his assistant, Coach Solomon Yola invited twenty seven players for an intensive camping which began on Monday under the tutelage of Coach Solomon Yola who is holding fort till the arrival of France-based Coach Rafiu Salami.

Top on the list is Franklin BM Granollers of Spain, player and captain Obina Anih of Zenith St Petersburg of Russia as well as Niger United center back Yazid Kassim amongst others.

Nigeria will begin their nations cup campaign against Angola on January 17, 2024.

The Golden Arrows will be making their 15th appearance at the Nations Cup, and their best tournament was in South Africa in 1998, where they finished fourth.

Invited Players For The 23rd African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations are:

Goalkeepers

Olatunde Adamaolugbe, Michael Solomon Agbaji (Aspac, Republic of Benin), Obinna Okwor (Confluence Stars), Samson Sunday Odeh (Adidja handball club Benin republic), Abass Muhammed (Niger United)

Pivots

Stephen sessugh iorter (Aspac handball club Benin republic), Dele Kelvin Joseph Igwekere, Daniel Bello (Tojemarine Academy)

Left Backs

John shagari (Niger United), Odeh Joseph Gbawan (Bendel Dynamos), Tahir Ahmad Christian folaki (Tojemarine Academy)

Right backs

Yusuf faruk (Franklin BM Granollers, Spain),

Obinna Anih (Zenit St Petersburg HC, Russia), Rotibi Gbenga (Lagos seasiders)

Center backs

Ibrahim Dikko (Adidja handball club Benin republic), Hakeem Salami (Adidja handball club Benin republic), Yazid kassim (Niger United) Obinna Patrick

Right Wingers

Osamwonyi Mathew Olaye (Kano Pillars), Azeez Suleiman (Tojemarine academy), Gbenga Cole, Seun adeniji ((Tojemarine academy)

Left wingers

Anas Muhammad (Niger United), Andrew ojo (Kano Pillars), Kareem ajibike (Tojemarine Academy), Abubakar Ahmed (Sokoto Rima)