ABIA: Oil Bunkering Site Dismantled As NSCDC Seizes Large Boat, 9000 Litres Of AGO

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismantled an illegal oil bunkering site in the Inhandu Community of Ukwa East Local Government Area in Abia State.

The special intelligence squad of the NSCDC Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubarka Audi, uncovered ongoing oil bunkering activities at the Inhandu/Ikwariator Riverside in Ukwa East LGA.

The squad discovered a large local boat used for conveying locally refined petroleum products, a loading point, and 9000 litres of automotive gas oil (AGO) during the operation.

According to the corps’s spokesman, Banawale Adolabi, the site revealed evidence of long-term local refining operations.

Adolabi said, “The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad has dismantled an illegal oil bunkering site, a large local Pour-put Boat for conveying locally refined petroleum products, a loading point and Automotive Gas Oil amounting to 9000 litres at Inhandu Community of Ukwa East Local Government Area in Abia State.

“During an interview with the CG’s SIS arresting officer, we deduced that the Squad through credible Intelligence got wind of oil bunkering activities taking place at Inhandu/Ikwariator Riverside; Ukwa East LGA where an uninterrupted loading and conveyance of AGO concealed in cellophane bags were ongoing.

“The team swung into action without wasting time and was able to uncover a bunkering site where local refining of petroleum products had been carried out for a long time; about 2 large wooden Pour-put boats were seen at the river bank, some cellophane bags were loaded in fibre boats but at the mere sighting of our operatives; the perpetrators took to their heels.

“While touring across the site, some bags of AGO were also packed in an uncompleted building while some were loaded inside 3 different Vehicles ready for supply.”

Among the exhibits recovered were two Fibre Boats equipped with 40 Horse Power Yamaha Engines, two empty J5 Buses, and one Sequoia Jeep prepared for loading.

Also, two large wooden boats were found under construction, along with quantities of AGO concealed in cellophane bags.