Abia Poly Seeks Solution To Power Outages As Rector Visits Aba Power Limited

In a move aimed at resolving persistent power outages at the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, the Rector, Dr. Okoro C.K., met with the CEO of Aba Power Limited, Prof. Barth Nnaji, on April 4th, 2024.

Dr. Okoro, accompanied by Engr. Jude Nwogu (Director, Works and Services Division) and Engr. Otagburuagu R.O. (Director, Center for Consultancy Services), visited the Aba Power headquarters in Osisioma, Aba.

The visit was to address the Institution’s ongoing struggles with electricity blackouts.

Following the meeting, Professor Nnaji assured Dr. Okoro and his team that the issue would be addressed.

His commitment was demonstrated by the immediate dispatch of a technical team to inspect the Abia State Polytechnic’s transmission line.

This inspection aims to identify immediate solutions, referred to as “palliative measures,” to provide temporary relief until a permanent solution of full power supply would be implemented.

The Rector’s proactive approach has been met with praise.

Many individuals within the Institution are commending Dr. Okoro’s efforts to tackle the long-standing problem that has undoubtedly impacted the learning environment.