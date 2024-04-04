Delta Varsity Undergraduate Goes Missing While Farming In Edo

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 19-year-old 200-level student of Delta State University, Faith Omodon has reportedly gone missing after going to her father’s farm on March 30, 2024.

Omodon, who is a student of Business Administration, was last seen after leaving home for her father’s farm that fateful day.

The girl’s father, Edward, a native of Iru Egbede community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, stated that the incident occurred during the community’s national conference, tagged “Iru National Conference.”

“We usually have the conference at this time of the year. We were seated inside the community hall when we heard loud wailing outside that my daughter was missing.

“She had left for the farm earlier that morning with a motorbike taking her breakfast with her,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, the head of the village vigilante group, Ikpoba Johnbull, said that his men accompanied by the missing girl’s mother, had immediately gone to the farm where she was said to have gone, adding that they did not find her after combing the area.

“We immediately mobilised and combed the area up to Izighiri and Uwumuwe, two neighbouring villages, but could not find any trace of her.

“We only found the leftovers in her flask. We informed our neighbouring vigilante groups as we spent that night inside the bushes, but there was no result.

“We then advised Omodon to formally report a case of missing person at the Abudu Police Division,” he said.

Also speaking, the National Youth chairman of the community, Mr Donald Egboko, stated that the community was devastated over the incident and called on the security agencies to help find her

The Divisional Police Officer, Mr Iyayi Kenneth, confirmed that the incident was reported at the station, adding the case has been transferred to the state police command for further investigation.