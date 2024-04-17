Abia Assembly Calls For Relocation Of State Polytechnic

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly has directed the management of Abia State Polytechnic Aba to relocate the institution to its Osisioma permanent site as part of safety measures to prevent the incessant accident along Aba -Oweri road which has claimed lives of students.

Raising a motion of urgent public importance at the floor of the House on Tuesday, the member representing Osisioma Ngwa North, Hon. Iheanacho Nwogu, expressed dismay over the reckless behavior of some motorists along the polytechnic road and appealed to the House members to intervene to prevent future occurrence.

Hon Nwogu while highlighting the deteriorating condition of the Osisioma permanent site proposed that the House should promptly visit the family of late Miss Ogechi Mary Ezekiel, a first class graduate of the institution who was crushed to death by a speeding trailer at the front of the school gate.

He argued that the students should be relocated to permanent site immediately, adding that the House Committee on Education should urgently invite the leadership of the institution to determine the cause of the delay in completing the work at the site.

Hon Nwogu further proposed that the leadership of the institution should collaborate with the state government and Imo State University’s college of engineering to enhance security in the area and initiate perimeter fencing to prevent further vandalism and other criminal activities.

He urged the relevant House committees to summon the contractors handling the project to assess the progress of work at the permanent site and plead with them to resume work for its completion.