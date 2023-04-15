Achraf Hakimi: Catholic Priest Gives Opinion On PSG Star’s Divorce Saga

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka

A priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Fr John Chinenye Oluoma, has shared his views regarding the trending story of PSG footballer Achraf Hakimi’s spouse who filed for divorce over allegations of raping another female partner at their residence.

Advertisement

Multiple reports stated that the footballer’s wife, in her suit, demanded 50% of the Moroccan footballer’s wealth but was told by her husband’s lawyer that all his assets are registered in his mother’s name.

The story has made headlines with many sharing their thoughts on it.

On Saturday, the Catholic priest stated via his Facebook page that while the development should not be used as a universal template based on varying laws and customs of countries, people should work on their marriages to ensure it doesn’t degenerate to divorce.

RELATED
Nigeria

FCT Customary Court Receives 8 Fresh Divorce Suits After Deciding 89 Cases In 2022

Nigeria

FCT: 26 Cases In 6 Months, Divorce Matters Dominate Abuja Court

He added that husbands and wives should see themselves as one.

He wrote, “Your wife is not your relative, that’s true. She’s not your mum or sister, that’s absolutely true. Yet, none of these is your wife, she’s the only person who is one with you in body and soul. The rest are secondary to your wife and in your life. Ditto for the husband.

Advertisement

“Let’s not distract from the real issues about marriage from legal issues that vary from country to country.

“Hakim and his wife will settle their issue according to the law of their country and move on. Whatever happens between them is not a universal template. Get ready to face your own challenges, pray to have a marriage that will not get so bad as to head towards divorce. E no easy anywhere, we just pray for grace to overcome.”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement