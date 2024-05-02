We Are Preparing Nigeria To Become Africa’s Aviation Hub- Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyama, has said that his team is working to turn Nigeria into Africa’s aviation hub.

The minister said this during his address at the Ministerial Roundtable Discussion at the Global Symposium of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

ICAO symposium emphasises importance of global capacity development initiatives.

Keyamo updated ICAO members on Nigeria’s progress towards achieving the Long-Term Global Aspirational Goal of net-zero carbon emissions in international aviation.

“I think the major challenge that we face and most African aviation face, is to find the path between fostering growth in the aviation sector and mitigate the adverse effect of the growth on the environment,” the minister said in a video he shared on X.

But the Minister said the country is working to balance the competing goals.

Keyamo said, “We are taking steps to do that because in Africa as a whole and in Nigeria in particular, we are doing a lot in reforms and understanding the sector.

“We are building new airports, we are building great hubs in Nigeria to ensure that Nigeria serves as a hub- a proper hub for aviation activities in Africa.”