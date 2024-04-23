Activist Deji Adeyanju Takes Up Abuja School Bully Victim Case, Demands Immediate Investigation, Severe Sanction

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Activist Deji Adeyanju has taken up the case of Miss. Namtira Bwala who was bullied by some students at the Lead British International School, Abuja.

In a letter addressed to the Head of the School and copied to the Commissioner of Police, Nigeria Police Force, FCT Police Command, Abuja, his Law Firm Deji Adeyanju and Partners, demanded an immediate investigation and severe sanctions against Miss Maryam Hassan, Miss Faliya and nine other students.

The letter which was signed by Barr. Marvin Omorogbe , stated that if the school fails to sanction the students within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter, it will immediately seek legal redress against the school.

The letter reads, “We are solicitors to Miss. Namtira Bwala (acting through her next friend), hereinafter referred to as our client, om whose instruction we act.

“You will recall that in a viral video posted on the internet on April 22, 2024, our client, who is a student of Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, was seen being pummeled, humiliated and bullied by a notorious group of student bullies in the school, led by a certain Miss Maryam Hassan and Ms. Faliya.

“Our client and several other parents in Lead British International School have informed us and we verily believe them that this act of bullying is a reoccurring issue in the school, and despite several attempts to draw the school’s attention to it, the issue has persisted, leaving our client traumatised from the emotional and physical effect of the oppressive acts by these dare devil bullies.

“Regrettably, our client has once again, been subjected to physical attacks in the hands of these bullies, with the video of the act going viral on social media. Sadly, rather than address this issue head on by imposing severe sanctions on the student bullies, the school has issued a timid statement lacking in force or recognition of the severity of the situation at hand.

“Our client completely dissociate herself from the statement issued by the school on April 22, 2024 wherein a case of battery was unconscionably referred to as an ‘incident between minors’. We state that it is this type of statements, coupled with the school’s gross negligence, that has enabled the student bullies, leading to increased incidents of unchecked bullying in the school, an environment that should ordinarily be a safe space for students.

“Sequel to the foregoing, we have our client’s instruction to demand for the immediate investigation and the pronouncement of the stiffest possible sanctions in the student’s rule book, on Ms. Maryam Hassan, Miss Faliya and nine other students who have formed a cult of bullies in Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

“Please note that if the school fails to sanction the student bullies within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter, we have our client’s further instruction to seek an immediate and severe legal redress against Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, without further recourse to you.”