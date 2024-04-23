‘We’ll Weed Out Unwanted Behaviour’ — Lead British School Shut Down Amid Bullying Investigation

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lead British International School in Gwarinpa, Abuja, has announced it will be closed for three days after a video showing a student bullying another went viral on social media.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, obtained by THE WHISTLER, the school’s management said the temporary shutdown from Wednesday April 24 through Friday April 26 is to allow time to thoroughly investigate the circumstances around the bullying incident.

“Following preliminary investigations this morning with the students involved, their parents, representatives of the school PTA and some members of School Management Team, we have decided that we would require more time to further investigate the immediate and remote causes to enable us make informed decisions and take necessary actions.

“To this end the school will be shut for three days starting from tomorrow Wednesday, 24th April to Friday, 26th April, 2024. The school will resume for learning on Monday, 29th April 2024. Parents of boarding students who wish to pick up their child / children can do so from 7:00am; however students who wish to remain in the hostel will be well catered for,” read the letter signed by the school’s head, Mr Abraham Ogunkanmbi.

While details about the incident remain sketchy, Ogunkanmbi stressed that the school has a zero-tolerance policy towards bullying.

“We restate the fact that bullying remains unacceptable and does not represent us or our values in any way whatsoever and we have a zero tolerance to bullying.

“You have our full assurances that our school will continue to weed out unwanted behaviour once it is observed,” Ogunkanmbi added.

Parents of boarding students were given the option to temporarily take their children home during the three-day closure or leave them under the school’s supervision.

The management said classes would resume on Monday, April 29.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education had commenced investigation into the bullying incident.

The Director Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, said the ministry would work closely with stakeholders to ensure culprits are brought to book.

“Bullying in any manifestation contravenes the fundamental rights and dignity of our young learners. Accordingly, the Ministry has initiated an investigation into the matter and will work closely with pertinent stakeholders to ensure culprits are brought to book to stop such unwholesome practices.

“The Ministry will henceforth ensure a vigilant monitoring of negative practices in the schools as individual are also encouraged to report any incidences of violence and intimidation,” said Boriowo.