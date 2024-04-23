Bullying: Student Of Abuja School Apologises To Victim, Public

Nigeria
By Chika MEFOR-NWACHUKWU
Parents at the premises of the Abuja school where a student was bullied
The student of Lead British International School in Abuja, Mariam Hassan, captured on a viral video bullying her fellow student, has come forward with a heartfelt apology to the victim and the general public.

Recall that an X user, @moooyeeeee, had on Monday night posted two videos of Mariam repeatedly slapping her fellow student, Namtira Bwala.

The video sparked outrage across social media platforms on Tuesday, prompting calls for justice for Namtira.

However, in a video posted on X platform, Maryam expressed her sincere apologies while adding that she wished the whole episode hadn’t happened.

Speaking in the video, she said, “I am very sorry for what I did to Namtira. I am also apologising to you all out there. I am sincerely sorry. I wish it never happened.”

THE WHISTLER reported earlier that the school’s management issued a statement on Tuesday stating thag an investigation into the bullying incident has commenced.

Also, during a press briefing attended by parents at the school premises and the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, it was announced that the school would temporarily close for three days to address the situation comprehensively.

