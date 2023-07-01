Adamu’s Fate Uncertain As Akpabio Meets APC National Chairman Over Forthcoming NEC Meeting

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio has moved to save the National Chairman of the party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, from removal from office, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

Akpabio visited Adamu over the weekend at his residence in Keffi, Nasarawa State, in company of his allies in the Senate and promised to ensure “a smooth National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings of the party.”

The meeting which has not been held for almost two years would be held on the 10 and 11 of July respectively.

The national caucus meeting would pave the way for the NEC meeting the following day, which is likely to seal Adamu’s fate as National Chairman after accusations of “corruption, tyranny and opposition to president Bola Tinubu,” it was gathered.

The president’s camp believes Adamu is still opposed to the president despite being from the same party.

Several members of the president’s camp believe Adamu did not support the zoning arrangement in the National Assembly where the Northcentral was left with nothing.

They also draw their concern from his opposition to the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate in June of 2022 when he “announced then Senate president, Ahmad Lawan as preferred choice of Muhammadu Buhari, then president,” in order to stop Tinubu who was the leading candidate from clinching the ticket of the party.

There is also accusation of isolating the president’s men in the affairs of the party where some members of the National Working Committee have been sidelined.

Notably, a pro-Tinubu NWC member, Mallam Salihu Lukman, who’s the North-West National Vice Chairman of the party, raised the alarm over being sidelined like some other members of the NWC, even as he said Adamu has not raised any budget before the NWC since his emergence.

Rather, he alleged that Adamu in cahoots with the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, has continued to run a one-man show where he makes budget and spends as he wishes.

It was also gathered that the caucus and NEC meetings were at the instance of the president’s men, who are pushing to ensure there is a change of leadership.

Sources said Akpabio promised to ensure “continuity” during his visit but that it could be based on ensuring the party’s constitution is followed if “anything is being contemplated.”

Asked if it’s likely that Akpabio would stand in the way of the president’s mission to oust Adamu if he so desires, the source said “the visit afforded the men to discuss the coming meetings but it was not an endorsement of his leadership. I don’t think he can save him, definitely not.”

He explained that Akpabio is “quite close to the president and his emergence as the Senate president was all thanks to the president, I don’t think he can oppose the president.”

Akpabio was joined in the trip by his deputy, Senator Jibrin Barau from Kano State, former Ebonyi State Governor, senator Dave Umahi, Borno State lawmaker, senator Ali Ndume, Ekiti lawmaker, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele among others.