Akpabio, Kalu Counter Police IG Agbetokun, Call For Speedy Creation Of State Police

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, on Monday countered the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, calling for speedy action to establish state police.

Both opposed the Police IG when they made their presentations at the National Dialogue on State Policing in Abuja after the IG had said Nigeria was not ripe for devolving police powers to states.

Speaking at the event, the Inspector-General of Police said, “It is the submission of the leadership of the Nigeria police force that Nigeria is yet to mature and ready for the establishment of state-controlled police.”

However, Akpabio countered the IG in his submission stating that, “If we set up state police departments, we must ensure that they are free from the shackles of politics, religious extremism, tribalism, and ethnicism. We must empower them to serve and protect, without fear or favour.”

“We gather here today to deliberate on the way forward, to explore new horizons, and to chart a path towards a brighter, greater and safer future for all Nigerians.

“In the face of insecurity, adversity and uncertainty, it is our duty to see above the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead. It is our duty to be the architects of change, the catalysts for progress, and the guardians of hope.”

Represented by his Deputy, Senator Barau Jibrin, Akpabio said, “Today, we stand at a crossroads, where the decisions we make will shape the destiny of our nation.

“Today, we have the power to transform our security architecture and create a Nigeria where every citizen feels safe and protected, regardless of his or her status, religion, tribe, location or background.

“To reform the country’s security architecture, Nigeria must build a security architecture that is robust, transparent, and accountable, where right is upheld, justice is served, and the rule of law prevails, like other climes, Let us learn from their experiences and adapt their models to suit our unique socio-political context.”

“Let us ensure that our state police forces work in harmony with their federal counterparts, collaborating to fight crime, preserve peace, and safeguard our democracy.

“In the USA, the FBI, the federal police body enforces federal laws and the state police departments enforce state laws. The FBI also investigates inter-state crimes.

“We must draw the lines because to have functional state police we must have a strong federal police. But let us never forget that the power of the state police should never be used as a tool of oppression.

“Let us ensure that political powers cannot manipulate the state police to silence dissent or target their enemies.

“Let us ensure that the influential do not exert undue influence over the state. police, and that justice is blind to wealth, power, politics, or status. Let us build a system that is fair, just, and equitable for all.

“Therefore, in this hallowed hall, let us embrace this dialogue as an opportunity for unity, understanding, and collaboration.”

“Let us rise above our differences and work towards a common goal – a safer and more secure Nigeria.

“Let us use our collective efforts to build a nation that can withstand the challenges that lie ahead, a nation that can combat the monster of insecurity that currently threatens us.”

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon Benjamin Kalu, endorsed Akpabio’s position saying, “The National Assembly, particularly the House of Representatives, recognizes the gravity of this situation and is firmly committed to exploring all viable options that will lead to a safer and more secure Nigeria for its citizens.”

While giving the Current Landscape: A Statistical Analysis, he observed that “The present policing structure necessitates a data-driven evaluation. The United Nations recommends a police-to-citizen ratio of 1:450 (one police officer per 600 citizens).

“Regrettably, Nigeria’s current reality falls far short of this benchmark. As reported by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in November 2023, Nigeria has a national police force of approximately 370,000 officers. This translates to a concerning ratio of roughly one officer per 600 citizens. This significant understaffing is further compounded by resource deficiencies.

“Since 2016, estimates suggest over N5 billion has been paid in ransoms to kidnappers, a figure that starkly exposes the alarming growth of this criminal enterprise in the country. Furthermore, the 2024 Global Terrorism Index paints a concerning picture, ranking Nigeria fourth in Sub-Saharan Africa and eighth globally for countries most impacted by terrorism.

“These statistics underscore the urgent need for a multi-layered policing approach that prioritises local security and enables a more responsive policing environment in Nigeria.”

While noting that Nigeria already practises some forms of multi-layered policing such as Amotekun in the South West, Ebube-Agu in the South East as with the pioneer Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the North East geopolitical zone, stated that stakeholders believe that State Police which is a competitive model would “incentivize States to prioritise security within their territories, ultimately attracting businesses and residents while boosting state economies through increased job creation and tax revenue.”

According to him, “In various jurisdictions worldwide, multi-layered policing systems have been implemented with varying degrees of success. These systems often involve different levels of law enforcement agencies operating concurrently, each with specific responsibilities and jurisdictions.

“Examining some of these jurisdictions sheds light on the potential benefits and challenges of adopting a similar approach in Nigeria,” the Deputy Speaker who doubles as Chairman, of the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review said.

“The United States exemplifies a multi-layered policing system with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. In the United Kingdom, policing is organised into several layers, including regional, and local levels.

“Canada also employs a multi-layered policing system consisting of federal, provincial, and municipal police forces. Other jurisdictional examples of multilayered policing include Brazil and Australia.”

While acknowledging the opposition against the creation of the State Police, Hon. Kalu said, “We recognise that the decisions we make regarding the restructuring of Nigeria’s policing system are not intended to serve the interests of any individual or political faction. Rather, we aim to enact laws and reforms that benefit the collective welfare of our nation.

“It is important to remember that political leaders, including governors, come and go, but the institutions and systems we establish endure.

“By focusing on the greater good and the long-term interests of our society, we can transcend partisan divides and ensure that our laws and policies withstand the test of time.”