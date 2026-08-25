Adedeji Won’t Divert Taxpayers’ Money For Tinubu’s Campaign—Aide

Arabinrin Aderonke, an aide to the Executive Chairman of the National Revenue Service (NRS), Zacch Adedeji, has defended the inclusion of the nation’s chief tax collector in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

In a post on her X page on Tuesday, Aderonke stated that

Adedeji’s nomination to the APC Presidential Campaign Council as Deputy Director of Fundraising, “does not mean taxpayers’ money will be used to fund the campaign.”

Stating that fundraising and tax collection are two different things, Aderonke said Adedeji has been involved in fundraising and financial management within the APC long before he became the chairman of the NRS.

“So, this is not something he suddenly started because of his current position,” she added.

Her full post reads, “A little clarification is needed here. Zacch Adedeji’s nomination to the APC Presidential Campaign Council as Deputy Director of Fundraising does not mean taxpayers’ money will be used to fund the campaign. Fundraising and tax collection are two different things.

“Zacch has been involved in fundraising and financial management within the APC long before he became chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service. So, this is not something he suddenly started because of his current position.

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“The figures also speak for themselves. NRS tax collection reached ₦28.3tn in 2025, above its ₦25.2tn target. In the first half of 2026, it collected about ₦21.6tn, showing strong growth in revenue collection.

“So, where is the evidence that tax money is being diverted? Asking questions is fine, but jumping to conclusions without facts is not.

“Some of the claims being pushed are simply mischievous and, unfortunately, many people are accepting them without checking the facts.

“Let us understand the difference between raising money for a political campaign and collecting taxes for government. They are not the same thing. Facts should always come before outrage.”

The inclusion of Adedeji in the APC presidential campaign council has continued to generate controversy in the camps of the opposition and members of the public as well.