2027: Kwara Senator Mustapha Quits APC After Losing Governorship Bid

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mustapha announced his decision in a resignation letter dated Thursday, following weeks of consultations with political stakeholders, supporters and constituents across Kwara State.

The senator said his decision followed a careful assessment of developments within the party and their implications for his political future and representation of Kwara Central.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly. It follows weeks of extensive consultations and engagements with relevant stakeholders, my supporters, constituents across Kwara Central Senatorial District, and well-meaning Kwarans,” he said.

Mustapha said his decision was guided by his belief that political leadership should remain focused on the interests and aspirations of the people.

“Where the path of a political platform no longer sufficiently aligns with these convictions and the aspirations of the people one represents, the honourable thing to do is to chart a new course,” he said.

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He thanked President Bola Tinubu and other APC leaders for the relationships and experiences he gained during his years in the party.

The resignation comes after Mustapha’s unsuccessful bid for the APC governorship ticket in Kwara State.

The senator had purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms in May 2026 and entered the race to succeed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He ultimately lost the primary to the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Salihu Yahaya Danladi, who emerged as the party’s governorship candidate.

The senator’s position within the party also became uncertain after reports that AbdulRazaq had been positioned to contest the Kwara Central senatorial seat in 2027, potentially putting Mustapha’s return to the Senate under the APC in doubt.

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The development has fuelled speculation that Mustapha could seek the Kwara Central senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has reportedly shown interest in his candidacy.

If he joins the PDP and secures its ticket, Mustapha could face AbdulRazaq in a battle for the senatorial seat.

The senator, however, did not disclose his next political platform in his resignation announcement.

He assured his supporters that his departure from the APC would not affect his commitment to them.

“While my political platform may change, my principles, my purpose and my commitment to the people remain unchanged,” he said.

Mustapha’s resignation marks a reversal of his earlier position on reports of his possible defection.

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In January 2025, he dismissed speculation that he was planning to leave the APC, describing himself as a “staunch and loyal” member of the party.

He had also highlighted his role in the formation of the APC, saying he was among those who signed the 2013 agreement that brought together the legacy parties that formed the ruling party.

At the time, Mustapha said his focus remained on representing the people of Kwara Central in the National Assembly.

His latest decision now puts his political future outside the APC at the centre of preparations for the 2027 elections.