Two Killed As Gunmen Attack Police Patrol In Osun

Two civilians have been killed while two police officers sustained serious injuries after suspected political thugs attacked a police patrol team along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway in Osun State.

It was learnt that the attack occurred at about 11:00 a.m. on Monday when officers from the Ikire Divisional Police Headquarters, accompanied by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), responded to a distress call over the alleged abduction of a man identified simply as Sunkanmi.

According to the Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the officers came under sudden gunfire from unidentified hoodlums shortly after arriving at the location.

The assailants reportedly opened fire on the officers while they were inside their operational vehicle and succeeded in dispossessing them of an AK-47 service rifle.

The hoodlums allegedly used the stolen rifle to shoot indiscriminately, killing two civilians in the process.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Nurení Sobowale from Odeda Area of Abeokuta and 43-year-old Saheed Akinrole of Adeagbo Compound, Ikire.

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Two police officers also sustained serious injuries during the attack.

The attackers reportedly drove away in the police patrol vehicle but later abandoned it. The vehicle was subsequently recovered with several bullet holes and a shattered windscreen.

Nine spent ammunition shells were recovered at the scene and secured for forensic analysis, according to the police.

The remains of the two victims were deposited at the Oluyoro Catholic Mortuary, while their families were informed of their deaths.

The injured officers were initially taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment before being transferred to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for further medical attention.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, CP Ibrahim Zungura, visited the scene shortly after assuming duty and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

Zungura ordered a comprehensive investigation into the attack and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to lead the probe.

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He also ordered the immediate deployment of tactical and intelligence personnel to the area to identify, track and arrest those responsible for the attack.

The command condemned the attack and killing of the two civilians, urging residents along the affected axis to remain calm and vigilant.

It also appealed to members of the public with useful information about the attackers to report to the nearest police station or contact the command.

The police assured residents that security operations had been intensified along the Ibadan-Ife Expressway and other parts of the state to restore normalcy and prevent further attacks.