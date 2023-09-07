Adeleke Orders Freezing Of Osun Poly Accounts, Shuts College After Suspended Rector Obtained Court Injunction To Resume

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Government has shut down Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, and frozen the institution’s bank account after the suspended rector, Dr. Tajudeen Odetayo, resumed his office with a court injunction.

Odetayo, on Thursday, resumed amid jubilation by workers who ushered him into the premises of the institution.

The Polytechnic had been in crisis since the state government suspended Odetayo on July 11, 2023, on allegations of financial misappropriation and appointed Mr. Kehinde Alabi as acting rector.

However, a High Court in Osogbo granted a restraining order stopping the state government and its agents from acting on the matter pending the determination of a suit filed by Odetayo.

Reacting to Odetayo’s resumption, Alabi, in a statement, urged students and staff to remain calm as the government was taking steps to ensure peace on campus.

“I urge you to remain calm and go about your normal duties without any protest,” he said.

In a separate statement, the state government, through the Commissioner for Education, Dipo Eluwole, announced the closure of the school and the freezing of its bank account.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly members of staff and students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, to proceed on two weeks break with immediate effect,” Eluwole said.

“The immediate break is a necessary action to maintain peace in the institution following the forceful return of the suspended Rector, Dr. T.A. Odetayo.

“The general public should also note that school accounts have been frozen with immediate effect, and it is imperative that everyone cooperates fully and adheres to these directives.”

The closure of the school and the freezing of its bank account have further compounded the crisis at the institution, which has lasted for months.