NANS Issues 7-Day Ultimatum To Osun Governor Over School Fees Hike, Demands Palliatives

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Osun State chapter, has given Governor Ademola Adeleke a 7-day ultimatum to reverse the alleged 100% increment in school fees for state-owned institutions, provide palliatives for students, and rehabilitate campus roads, among other demands.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, on Thursday, the NANS chairman in Osun, Taiwo Ogungbe, expressed disappointment with the Adeleke-led administration for allegedly neglecting student welfare despite initial hopes.

Advertisement

He said, “Despite initial hope, anti-student policies have been implemented, and we are still lagging behind other Southwest state

“We demand immediate reversal of increased school fees of State-owned institutions. It’s disheartening seeing the pain on our students in this present hardship faced by our presents. Failure to act promptly will result in mass mobilization by the student body and relocation of our Secretariat to the office of the Governor.”

Ogungbe stated that the government had failed to provide palliatives to students beyond what the Federal Government had offered a few months ago.

He reiterated the demand for adequate palliatives and infrastructure improvements to enhance the learning environment on campuses.

Advertisement

“The road networks across the tertiary institutions are in a terrible state, and nothing has been done to make them usable. Most of our lecture halls are substandard,” he lamented.

Despite efforts through letters to government authorities, Ogungbe said indifference persists. “Therefore, we issue a seven-day ultimatum to the government to address our demands. Failure to do so will result in peaceful protests and roadblocks in Osogbo, the state capital.”