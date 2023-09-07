Nigerian Student Gets Go-Ahead To Break Guinness World Record In Marathon Speaking

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Christopher Olusa, a postgraduate student at the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, is set to break the Guinness World Record for individual endurance by delivering an uninterrupted marathon speech lasting five days by speaking for 120 hours.

Advertisement

Olusa, 24, received approval from GWR for his world record event, tagged “From words to word records”.

According to him, he is driven by the unwavering commitment to inspire positive change in society and wants to break the current record of 90 hours and 2 minutes, set by Ananta Ram KC of Nepal in 2018.

The speech-a-thon will take place at Dejavu Hotel in Akure from September 11 to 15, 2023. Olusa will be reading inspirational materials during the event, and all funds raised will be used to treat children with speech challenges.

Olusa has been conducting numerous practice runs to prepare for the challenge, and he is confident that he is physically and mentally fit to succeed. He will have a dedicated medical team on standby to address any potential emergencies.

Olusa said that he is motivated to break the record in order to create a lasting legacy that celebrates the power of words and inspires individuals to make a meaningful impact.

Advertisement

“I believe that words have the power to change the world,” he said. “I want to use this record-breaking attempt to inspire others to use their voices to make a difference.”

Olusa’s attempt comes after GWR warned Nigerians to go easy on the non-stop unnecessary record-breaking challenges. However, Olusa believes that his challenge is worthwhile and that it will have a positive impact on society.

“I am confident that this challenge will inspire others to dream big and achieve their goals,” he said. “I want to show the world that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”