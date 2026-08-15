Adeleke, Rep Demand Probe As Police Invade Ife RAC, Cart Election Material

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s campaign council and a member of the House of Representatives have called for an investigation after armed policemen allegedly invaded a Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Ife East Local Government during the ongoing Osun State governorship election, carting away election materials in the process.

The incident occurred at Ife East Ward 10, also known as Modakeke Ward 3, where a video shared on Facebook by the member representing Ede North/South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Hon Bamidele Salam, showed policemen loading a vehicle before leaving the location, with a voice in the video narrating the incident in both English and Yoruba.

Raising the alarm on Saturday morning, Salam called on the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the allegation.

“There is an allegation that some of your men in this video just invaded a RAC centre in Ife East Local Government Ward 10 (Modakeke ward 3) and fired tear gas to disrupt distribution of election materials at a RAC centre.

“The materials have been allegedly carted away,” he said, urging the police to “investigate and act now to protect a credible electoral process in Osun state.”

When contacted by THE WHISTLER, Salam confirmed that the video and the incident it depicted were authentic.

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In a separate statement, the spokesperson of the Imole Campaign Council, Pelumi Olajengbesi, corroborated the account, alleging that police personnel fired tear gas at persons who had already assembled at the RAC centre and were preparing to proceed to their respective polling units with election materials alongside officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We urgently call the attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security authorities to this situation.

“We ask that the circumstances be immediately investigated and appropriate steps taken to ensure calm and allow the electoral process to proceed peacefully,” Olajengbesi said, insisting that “the people must be allowed to exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation.”

He urged residents at the location to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding as efforts are made to resolve the situation.