Lawyers Allege Rights Violation Over Four-Week Detention Of Two Suspects

Lawyers representing Alhaji Muhammed and Bashir Ibrahim Lambo have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, over the alleged continued detention of their clients for more than four weeks without arraignment or the grant of bail.

In a petition dated August 12, 2026, and signed by Dr Muhammad Awwal Abdullahi, Esq., the lawyers alleged that the two men were arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID) on July 28 and subsequently transferred to the IGP Monitoring Department, where they have remained in custody.

The lawyers alleged that despite the passage of more than four weeks, their clients had neither been brought before a court nor granted bail.

The petition followed an earlier legal intervention before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Suit No. FCT/HC/CV/3554/26, instituted over the continued detention of the two men.

According to the lawyers, the High Court had made an order concerning the detention, but alleged that police officers had failed, neglected or refused to comply with the order.

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They contended that the continued detention of Muhammed and Lambo violated their constitutional right to personal liberty, particularly the provisions of Section 35(1), (4) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The lawyers argued that persons arrested by law enforcement authorities are required to be brought before a court within a reasonable time, stressing that prolonged detention without arraignment amounted to a violation of their clients’ fundamental rights.

They urged the IGP to urgently intervene and secure the immediate release of the two men on administrative bail pending the conclusion of any investigation.

They also asked the police to charge the detainees before a competent court without further delay.

The lawyers also alleged that the prolonged detention had subjected their clients to emotional distress and psychological trauma.

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They urged the police authorities to act in the interest of justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the FCT High Court has ordered the police authorities to produce the two detainees before the court and explain why they are still being held and why they should not be granted bail.

Justice A. M. Abdullahi made the order in the same suit, directing the respondents to produce the applicants before the court and show cause why they remained in detention and why they should not be admitted to bail.

The court adjourned the matter to August 17, 2026, for hearing.

The applicants had sought, among other reliefs, declarations that their continued detention violated their fundamental rights and an award of N950m in general damages against the respondents.

The immediate order contained in the enrolled order specifically requires the police to produce the applicants before the court and explain the basis for their continued detention and refusal to grant bail.