Anambra Diaspora Demands Release Of Kidnapped Philanthropist

Anambra indigenes, home and the diaspora, Friday, called on the state Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, and President Bola Tinubu to take proactive measures towards the immediate rescue of the CEO of JEZCO Oil, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ezeokafor was abducted on Tuesday while praying on a mountain. His abductors, according reports, have demanded N700m ransom for his release. It was gathered that while the negotiation was ongoing, the abductors upped the sum to N1.5bn.

Reacting, the natives called on Gov Soludo and the federal government to deploy all security apparatuses to save the septuagenarian from his ordeals.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on behalf of Anambra indigenes, home and the diaspora, Prof Marcel Ezenwoye, a native of Ekwulobia, said it is regrettable that a philanthropist of Chief Ezeokafor’s repute would be kidnapped by supposed youths that he has been empowering over the decades.

Quoting Prof Ezenwoye, “We just heard that his kidnappers requested ransom of N1.5bn. This is after the initial N700m placement. This is happening in a modern world where ICT is ruling. What are the security agencies doing? The federal, state and relevant agencies should wake up. They should go after the abductors of this man. He is a philanthropist, and should not be neglected to be wasted by hoodlums. He is in his 70s, and should not be subjected to this kind of trauma. He has done a lot for his community, Anambra State and Nigeria as a whole.”

He said his abduction had unsettled the natives of Ekwulobia, both at home and overseas, and urged President Tinubu and Soludo to rise to the occasion.

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“We the citizens of Ekwulobia are very much worried about his life. This man has laboured over the years. He toiled, and, in his old age, should be allowed to relax. Ironically, he was abducted while praying in his state capital. He has been subjected to undue torture. We are worried. This is a monstrous activity. We want the government of Anambra State to get involved in the rescue of this old man.

“Where will the N1.5bn come from? Even if it is provided, will they carry it in a helicopter or by cash? The money should be tracked and traced. It is so huge that we can’t put a blind eye to it. The government should be involved. This should not be handled carelessly because it is setting a wrong precedence. This is a case of one person paying a ransom of about N1.5bn. It is terrible. FG knows how it has been settling other kidnap cases, but this one is one person. We demand that all security apparatuses be deployed to arrest Ezeokafor’s kidnapers to serve as a deterrent before this kind of act becomes a tradition. We are looking at President Tinubu to save the situation. We want to see practical solutions to it. Our governor, Charles Soludo, let’s see your intelligence strength. Enugu State government has been tracking criminals. Gov Soludo should synergise with Enugu government’s Security Command and Control Room and get Ezeokafor released.”

He also berated the security situation in Awka, and called for strategisation: “Why should security not be tightened in Awka, the state capital? Soludo, this is a terrible indictment. This man left his village, and was kidnapped in the state capital. Let the state government get involved.”