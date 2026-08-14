Bezos-Backed Consortium Buys Third Of Liverpool

Liverpool Football Club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have agreed to sell about a third of the club to a consortium that includes Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

FSG confirmed in a statement that it had entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of a strategic minority stake to 1892 Holdings, a group led by British-Indian businessman, Amit Bhatia, and which also includes Facebook co-founder, Eduardo Saverin.

Bhatia is expected to become Liverpool’s vice-chairman and will join an expanded board once regulatory approval is secured.

He is the son-in-law of Indian billionaire, Lakshmi Mittal, and had spent 18 years as a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers before stepping down from the club last month.

Bezos, who ranks as the world’s fourth-richest person with an estimated net worth of $256 billion, is making his first move into sports ownership through the deal, although he will not sit on Liverpool’s board.

Instead, Bryan Baum, founder of venture capital firm K5 Sports, through which Bezos is investing, will join the Anfield board alongside Saverin’s wife, Elaine.

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The transaction, said to value Liverpool at between £5 billion and £6 billion, will reportedly have no effect on the club’s transfer window plans, as there is no separate transfer budget tied to the investment.

FSG described the deal as one that supports Liverpool’s long-term growth by bringing together expertise across global business, technology and investment, adding that the consortium would work with the club’s leadership to explore opportunities both on and off the pitch.

The group stressed that it would retain majority ownership and operational control of the club.

FSG, which acquired Liverpool for £300 million in 2010, had previously sold a minority stake in the club to global sports investment firm, Dynasty Equity.

FSG president, Mike Gordon, said the club’s long-term approach to decision-making continues to draw interest from respected investors around the world, noting that Bhatia and the consortium shared the group’s philosophy and appreciation for the club’s identity.

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Bhatia, on his part, described the investment as a mark of confidence in Liverpool, saying the consortium held “utmost respect and admiration” for FSG’s stewardship of the club and looked forward to supporting its continued success.

The development comes months after Liverpool became the Premier League’s top-earning club for the first time, according to analysis by financial firm, Deloitte, with the club announcing record revenues of £703 million for the 2024–25 financial year.

According to reports, FSG was not seeking the investment out of financial necessity but was drawn to the consortium’s global reach across business, technology and investment sectors, including in India and other parts of Asia.