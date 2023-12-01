Adeniyi Inaugurates Customs’ Companies Board Members To Optimise Economic Prosperity

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi has inaugurated new chairpersons and members of the four Customs companies to optimise revenue generation and improve

the overall effectiveness of the Service.

Adeniyi inaugurated the new leadership on Thursday at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

Advertisement

The companies comprise the Customs Service Technical & Hanger Services Limited, Nigeria Customs Service Training & Hotels Limited, Nigeria Customs Service Hospital Limited, and Nigeria Customs Broadcast Network Limited.

During the inauguration, the CGC said that registering these companies constitutes part of the agenda to also improve the well-being of Officers.

“The registration of the companies that have been mentioned constitutes part of our agenda to improve Officers’ welfare, as their role in revenue generation and the implementation of fiscal policies of the government and the economic prosperity of the country cannot be overemphasised,” he added.

He said the board members were drawn from the Service’s relevant departments while officers and the representatives from the Ministry of Finance were acquainted with the management of the companies’ affairs.

Advertisement

He disclosed that NCS is taking a cue from other ministries and parastatals of government that successfully engage in these ventures and hopes that the newly inaugurated board will nurture the companies to be stable and profit-oriented.

The NCS boss revealed that Nigeria Customs Services’ Technical and Hanger Service Limited is chaired by ACG AO Alajogun and the Nigeria Customs Service Training and Hotels Limited is chaired by ACG Dappa-Williams.

Also, the Nigeria Customs Service Hospital Limited is headed by ACG Ibrahim Alfa, and Comptroller Kamal Muhammad is to head Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network Limited.

He acknowledged that representatives from the Ministry of Finance are Members and representatives from the Directorate of Legal Services serve as the Secretaries to the companies.

He further charged the board members to see to the effective management of these companies and be dogged in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities.

Advertisement

He said, “I wish to charge members of the boards of these different companies to see to the effective management of the companies and to be focused on discharging their duties and responsibilities. You are assured of my support and guidance at all times.”