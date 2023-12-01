Five Crew Members Survive As NAF MI-35P Crashes In Port Harcourt

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Nigerian Air Force helicopter, NAF MI-35P has crash landed and exploded at the NAF Base in Port Harcourt, River State.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

He said the incident occurred at about 7 am on Friday after the aircraft took off to embark on an operation against oil thieves in Rivers State.

Five crew members on board had survived the crash but sustained injuries.

Sources who spoke to THE WHISTLER confirmed to have seen intense flame on their way to their offices but could not tell why.

The statement read partly, “The Chief of Air Staff is currently en route to Port Harcourt to assess the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew, and give further directives.

“An incident of this nature is yet again a grim reminder of the dangers associated with military flying and the risks NAF pilots and technicians experience in their onerous tasks of defending our nation and deterring criminal elements from their nefarious activities.”