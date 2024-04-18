Nigeria Export Surges As Customs Lilypond Command Facilitates 5,891 Containers Of Commodities Valued At $236m

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Customs Service, Lily pond Export Command, Ijora, Lagos, has processed 5,891, which is a 20ft and 40ft container of export commodities valued at $236,087,888.53 in the 1st quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The Service revealed the information on its X Account on Thursday, noting that the commodities comprise agricultural produce, manufactured goods, and solid and extractive minerals among others.

The Area Command’s Comptroller, Ajibola Odusanya featured in the statement, was quoted as saying that compared to the activities of 2023, Lilypond Export Command recorded a substantial growth trajectory in Q1 2024.

He said that the total containers processed in 2024 Q1 surged by 44 per cent to reach 5,891 (20ft and 40ft) containers as against 3,784 (20ft and 40ft) containers processed in 2023 Q1.

He noted that such a feat signified heightened trade activity at the Command.

Odusanya said, “Export commodities’ value also surged by 42 per cent to $236,087,888.00 as against $154,459,566.39 recorded in 2023 Q1, underlining the sustained momentum in export performance.”

The Area Comptroller stated that the Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) also witnessed an impressive 114 per cent increase, “reaching N1,389,331,520.15 from N378,268,430.57 received in 2023 Q1, indicative of enhanced revenue generation and compliance.”

On surcharge payment for plants and machinery, and imported goods, Odusanya said the command recorded a multiplied increase, from N8,785,188.00 in 2023 Q1 to N18,218,964.00 in 2024 Q1.

This represents a 70 per cent difference, aligning with fiscal policy directives, the command said.

He attributed the surge in export trade activities to President Bola Tinubu’s vision to encourage export, stating that, “the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has been on top of that sensitisation, and the little we can do at our end in customs, is to support them.”

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to fostering consolidation, collaboration and innovation to ensure seamless trade facilitation.

“Export business is our business here. We facilitate the trade of export and give maximum cooperation to those people that are ready to do legitimate export trade,” he said.