How Musician Naira Marley Discovers Credit Card With Money Before Duping Owners – EFCC Witness Reveals In Court

466 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An investigator, Dein Whyte, working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, also the 10th prosecution witness, PW10 in the trial of Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, (a.k.a Naira Marley), said tools used to validate credit card credentials were discovered on the singer’s devices.

Whyte also told Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday how Visa, a card payment platform, flagged one of the credit card details found on a device belonging to Marley due to fraudulent transactions.

Advertisement

He said: “Tools that are used to verify the validity, active state and accuracy of credit card credentials as well as the region of the issuer of that card were discovered on the defendant’s device.

“The analysis further revealed the website that had been accessed on the computer of the defendant through his browser history. The websites include sites where credit card information is illegally traded.”

Naira Marley is standing trial on 11-count charges bordering on conspiracy and credit card fraud brought against him by the EFCC.

Led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Bilikisu Buhari, the PW10 said as part of the findings from the investigation, forensic analysis revealed that malicious programmes are being used to illegally obtain credit card information.

Advertisement

He said they “can be used for card not-present transactions, and were found on the device that was recovered from the defendant upon his arrest.”

Also revealed were malicious tools used to disguise the active location of an internet user when his or her devices are connected to the internet.”

Whyte explained further that the phone and the laptop recovered from the defendant were both registered with his credentials, name and email address.

When asked by the prosecution counsel to state the result of his findings on the credit card details on the defendant’s device, Whyte responded, “With respect to the card details recovered from the device of the defendant, investigations revealed that he also exchanged those details with other persons.

He further stated that one of the cards was reported to have been fraudulently used for a transaction by Visa.

Advertisement

He also said the card details that were in possession of the defendant’s device neither belonged to him nor were issued to him by any financial institution.

Whyte informed the court that a letter of investigation was written to Visa and that it confirmed that the card had been flagged for fraudulent transactions.

He however noted that Visa didn’t link the credit card fraud to the defendant’s device “because the investigation was on the card and not on the device being used for the fraud.”

He also stressed that Visa is a payment platform and not a telecommunication company. Justice Oweibo adjourned the case to March 6 and 7, 2024 for continuation of trial.