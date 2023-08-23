After Failing In 2019, India Makes History As First Country To Land Spacecraft At Moon’s South Pole

On August 23, 2023, India made history with the arrival of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 near the moon’s south pole. Advertisement The country is now the fourth to land on the moon after former Soviet Union , the United States and China, but owns the record of the first spacecraft to successfully land near the lunar […]

The country is now the fourth to land on the moon after former Soviet Union , the United States and China, but owns the record of the first spacecraft to successfully land near the lunar south pole.

The country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi shared the live video of the spacecraft’s landing on his official Twitter page, describing it as a historic day for India’s space sector.

“Congratulations to Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.This success belongs to all of humanity,” he stated.

The development is a success story considering the fact that India’s Spacecraft failed to land near the lunar south pole of the moon in September 2019.

It had crashed upon reaching the surface of the moon.

The ISRO had said the crash was due to a software failure.

With this new development, India joins its counterparts as a space superpower.

Checks on the ISRO’s official website showed the spacecraft is programmed to conduct experiments on the moon and provide feedback to Indian scientists.

“The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are: To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface, to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments,” it stated on its website.