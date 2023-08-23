Sexual Harassment: UNICAL Replaces Suspended Dean Of Law, Sets Up Panel To Investigate Allegations

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has replaced the disgraced and suspended Dean of Law, Cyril Ndifon, with Rose Ugbe.

This was revealed by the President of the UNICAL Law Students Association (LWASA) on Wednesday, August 23.

Ndifon was suspended when female students of the department staged a protest against him, accusing him of serial sexual harassment and high-handedness.

The University set up a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the former dean by female law students. The panel will be headed by a philosophy professor, Dorothy Oluwagbemi-Jacob.

Jacob will thoroughly look into at least 6 issues against Ndifon ranging from sexual harassment to result manipulation and make recommendations to the management thereafter.

In a post on its X handle, formerly known as Twitter, the VC of the school stated that some external bodies have been granted observer status in the proceedings of the panel to ensure transparency.

“The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Florence Obi, said that the Institution has no vested interest in the case and would pursue justice. She further informed that external bodies having indicated interest to participate in the proceedings of the Panel have been granted observer status.

“External bodies granted observer status to have a representative each on the Panel include; the Public Complaints Commission, Nigeria Police Gender Unit (D12), Federation of Women Lawyers, University of Calabar Alumni (National), ‘Malabor’ High Court and the Nigeria Bar Association,” the post read.

THE WHISTLER reported when the University first suspended Ndifon following the students’ protest on campus, saying in a statement that the VC was not satisfied with the explanations he had provided.

“The Vice-Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations. She has therefore directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law, and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023. You are to hand over all University property in your possession including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office,” the statement read in part.

He was also instructed to stay away from the school premises except to respond to invitations from the investigating panel.