UK Grad Visa Not Abused By Foreign Students, Report Finds

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A review by the UK government’s migration advisors has found no evidence of widespread abuse of the graduate visa route. This contradicts claims by some Conservative politicians who alleged the system was being exploited for job market access.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) concluded that the graduate visa program, allowing international students to work in the UK for two to three years after graduation, should be maintained. The committee deems the abuse risks relatively low and not detrimental to the quality of the higher education system.

Advertisement

University leaders welcomed the news, highlighting the financial importance of international students. However, anxieties persist that the government might selectively interpret the report to justify stricter immigration policies.

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, commissioned the review due to rising concerns within the Conservative Party regarding potential misuse of the graduate visa for employment purposes. A recent report by a Conservative thinktank advocated for abolishing the visa entirely.

The MAC chair, Professor Brian Bell, strongly refuted these claims. He said: “Our review recommends the graduate route should remain as it is, and is not undermining the quality and integrity of the UK’s higher education system.

“The graduate route is a key part of the offer that we make to international students to come and study in the UK. The fees that these students pay helps universities to cover the losses they make in teaching British students and doing research. Without those students, many universities would need to shrink and less research would be done.”

Advertisement

The report did raise concerns about potential exploitation of both student and graduate visa holders by some unscrupulous recruitment agents who might mislead students about UK higher education. The committee stressed this is a separate issue from graduate visa misuse.

The MAC report provides key insights into graduate visa usage. Over 114,000 graduate route visas were issued in 2023, with an additional 30,000 for dependents.

It is also worthy of note, that four nationalities dominate the program: India, Nigeria, China, and Pakistan account for 70% of all graduate visas, with India exceeding 40%.

The report also revealed that postgraduate taught courses are the most popular choice for graduate visa holders. While initially concentrated in lower-paying jobs, graduate visa holders tend to see career advancement over time.

The MAC review couldn’t assess the risk of visa overstays due to insufficient data from the Home Office.

Advertisement

Industry representatives urged the government to swiftly accept the MAC’s recommendation and commit to collaborating with the education sector to maximize the benefits of international students.

A government spokesperson acknowledged their commitment to attracting top students while preventing immigration system abuse.

“We are committed to attracting the best and brightest to study at our world-class universities, whilst preventing abuse of our immigration system, which is why the home secretary commissioned an independent review of the graduate route.

“We have already taken decisive action to address unsustainable levels of migration and our plans are working, with a 24% drop in visa applications across key routes in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period last year.

“We are considering the review’s findings very closely and we will respond fully in due course,” he said.