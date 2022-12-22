After Impressive World Cup Performance, Morocco Leads Africa In New FIFA Ranking

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Morocco’s National Football Team has emerged as the best football team in Africa after their brilliant campaign in the 2022 World Cup saw them reach the semi-final of the competition.

In a new ranking released by FIFA on Thursday, Morrocco gained 108.85 points to move to 11th position globally and 1st in Africa displacing Senegal to clinch the top spot.

The Atlas Lions made history as the first African team to reach the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal before losing to France at the Semifinals.

Although Morocco finished fourth in the competition after losing to Croatia 1-2 in the third-place play-off on Saturday, the Atlas Lions exceeded the expectations of football pundits across the world.

On the global front, Brazil retained the number one spot despite their exit from the competitions in the quarterfinals, while champions Argentina moved up to second position after lifting the trophy for the 3rd time.

Meanwhile, Nigeria dropped from 32nd globally to 35th.

The Super Eagles also dropped from 4th to 5th in Africa after failing to qualify for the competition.