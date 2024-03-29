After Threat Of Legal Action, Akpabio Announces Senate Will Recall Ningi From Suspension

Godswill Akpabio, President of the Nigerian Senate has disclosed plans to recall Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central) from his three months suspension.

Akpabio assured journalists on Friday that the committee is set to submit reports of their findings.

Akpabio said the Senate will soon review the three months suspension it slammed on Ningi for claiming that the 2024 budget was allegedly padded with the sum of N 3.7trn.

Ningi had on Thursday in a letter written by his counsel, Femi Falana SAN, gave Akpabio seven days to recall him or face legal action.

Akpabio told reporters that even though he has not seen the said letter, it is already receiving due attention.

He said the matter would be resolved like a family affair and hopefully Ningi would return to take his seat earlier than expected.

Akpabio said: “It is a parliamentary decision. I have not seen the letter yet. But Senator Ningi is one of us. I mean what is suspension?

“I believe that in a few days he will join us. So, there is no problem. It would be resolved amicably. The Senate is a family.”