Lagos -Calabar Highway: FG To Compensate Property Owners With N2.75bn

The Federal Government on Wednesday disclosed that it would pay N2.75 today (Wednesday) as compensation to those whose properties are located on the right of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made the disclosure on Wednesday at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos.

According to Umahi, more compensation is expected to be paid in the coming days.

Despite public outcry, Federal Government had recently began the demolition of properties affected by the right of way on the coastal road construction. Some property owners along the right of way, like Landmark Beach, had appealed for the road to be rerouted, saying it was going to affect its business.

Meanwhile, Landmark Africa, the parent company of the beach, has expressed dismay over the demolition of some parts of the beach.

The company said that what took it six years to build was destroyed in six hours.

“What a journey! What we built in 6 years was destroyed in 6 hours,” the company said via its X handle.

“We are overwhelmed at the show of support we have received from Landmark Citizens and all our partners. Thank you for standing with us and believing in our mission and cause so far. This is not the end!”

The 700 kilometers coastal road connects nine states, with two spurs leading up north.