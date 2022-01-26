Ahead Of National Convention, APC Moves To Reconcile Warring Factions In Kano

The National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has began moves to reconcile two warring factions of the party in Kano, led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The Chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC and Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni as well as his Jigawa State counterpart, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on Tuesday held a meeting to reconcile the party factions in Abuja.

The meeting had in attendance Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara , Member, representing Kano Municipal federal constituency, Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada and other APC stalwarts.

Speaking to newsmen after the reconciliatory meeting, Governor Badaru said the two factions have shown readiness to reconcile and work together with mutual respect for all.

THE WHISTLER understands that the faction of party loyal to Senator Shekarau group produced Ahmadu Haruna Danzago as Chairman while a parallel congress spearheaded by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had Abdullahi Abbas as Chairman.

It will be recalled that an FCT High Court presided by Justice Hamza Muazu had December 2021 upheld the ward and local government congresses conducted by the Senator Shekarau led faction.

Dissatisfied with the court ruling, the Ganduje led faction proceeded to the Court of Appeal.

At the last sitting of the Court of Appeal on January 21, 2022, the appellate court reserved judgement after adopting the parties briefs and objections.