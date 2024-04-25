Scarcity Bites Harder As Kano Govt Spends N1.2bn Monthly On Water Supply

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As water scarcity continues to hit hard in Kano State, the government has stated that it spends approximately N1.2bn monthly to provide potable water in Kano metropolis.

The state’s Commissioner for Water Resources, Ali Makoda who disclosed this while briefing the press, stated that the cost includes monthly expenditure of N400m for diesel, N387m for chemicals, and N280m for electricity bills, alongside other additional costs.

The commissioner attributed the water shortage in the state to outdated equipment, particularly at the Tamburawa Water Treatment Plant, which serves as the primary source of water for most parts of Kano metropolis.

He also attributed the shortage to the high temperature in the metropolis which have forced residents to consume higher volumes of water to cope with the weather.

Makoda however stated that the government is fixing the prevailing water scarcity in the state capital and its environs adding that in a couple of days, the problem will be over.

He blamed the previous administration in the state for contributing to the water supply challenge, accusing it of neglecting the water sector.

He claimed that only 20 per cent of the state’s water demand was met during the tenure of the past administration.

Makoda who stated that the state government is committed to ensuring that the water supply challenges become a thing of the past, disclosed that the state government has partnered with the French government to invest 63.4 million Euros in constructing the third Kano Water Treatment Plant in order to address the issue.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that there is enough drinking water in Kano; that is why Governor Abba Yusuf is taking decisive action, including allocating significant financial resources, to achieve this goal,” he said.