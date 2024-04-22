Aiyedatiwa Wins Ondo APC Guber Ticket

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has won the governorship ticket of All Progressive Congress(APC) with 48,460 votes.

Aiyedatiwa’s closest rival, Mayowa Akinfolarin garnered 15,182 votes in the primary election that took place in 18 local government areas of Ondo State

Advertisement

The Primary Election Committee headed by the Kogi State Governor, Mr Usman Ododo, announcing the results late Sunday disclosed that the exercise was held across 203 wards.

Wale Akinterinwa got 1,952 votes as Olusola Oke polled 14,915, Jimoh Ibrahim scored 9,456, Isaac Kekemeke has 1,045 votes, Gbenga Edema got 395 on the ballot, Olamide Ohunyeye amassed 424 votes.

Also, Jimi Odimayo scored 490, Olusoji Ehinlanwo has 492, Morayo Lebi; 290, Diran Iyantan; 348, Francis Faduyile; 353, Ifeoluwa Oyedele; 462, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo; 529 and Funke Omogoroye; 115.

Subsequently, Kogi Governor Usman Ododo declared Aiyedatiwa governorship candidate of the party.