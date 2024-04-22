‘They Almost Killed Us’ -Enugu Journalist Narrates Ordeal In Hands Of Land Grabbers

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The correspondent of the Vanguard newspapers in Enugu, Mr Dennis Agbo, was Sunday beaten to stupor by people suspected to be land grabbers.

He was allegedly attacked alongside four others by armed youths from Neke community in Isi-uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

THE WHISTLER reports that Agbo had mobilized four labourers to clear a farmland located at Ugwuokwunele Umuaram in Ikem in Isi-Uzo LGA, which he said belonged to his family, when they were pounced on by the youths.

It was gathered that on getting to the land, it was discovered that some people had built houses on the land. When Agbo was making inquiries to ascertain those that encroached on the land, about ten boys who were mobilized to the scene descended on them, beating them to stupor.

Agbo claimed that, “They kidnapped us with the two motorcycles we went there on. They took another Ikem person to their village at Neke. They now mobilized over 300 boys who were fully armed with all sorts of weapons, including charms. They said they would kill us.

“At the end of the day, they decided to set us free. They said we should go and tell our people that they are prepared for war with our people. One of them, Sunday Ekwu, was the one who negotiated for our release.

“I was seriously beaten. One of us is already in the hospital because his eye was badly damaged. They seized some of our personal belongings, including phones, wheelbarrows and other items. We were held hostage for more than three hours. My head and other parts of my body are full of bruises.”

The attack has been reported to the police, Agbo said, adding that the land in question belongs to his family.

In his words, “My late uncle lived his entire life there and was buried in the same place.”